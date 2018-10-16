New Zylia Software Releases Enhance Functionality of Innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 in 360 Sound Recording

POZNAN, Poland — Oct. 16, 2018 — Zylia, the Poland-based manufacturer of audio recording technologies, today announced a series of software releases for the ZYLIA ZM-1 single-mic portable recording studio. The company's new ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plug-in and new releases of ZYLIA Studio (1.7.2) and ZYLIA Studio PRO (1.3.1) software give musicians and other audio professionals even greater control and flexibility in capturing and working with 360 sound.

"Our ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter and enhanced ZYLIA Studio and ZYLIA Studio PRO software make it easier than ever to capture and output 3D/360-degree audio," said Piotr Szczechowiak, Zylia co-founder and chief operating officer. "Leveraging the unique design of our innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone system along with these new software offerings, we deliver unparalleled 360 audio recording and processing functionality at an unprecedented price point."

The ZYLIA ZM-1 is a lightweight, compact, and elegantly designed recording solution that uses 19 omnidirectional microphone capsules to deliver up to 48 kHz/24-bit resolution while capturing the full spatial sound scene. The new ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plug-in converts multichannel recordings made with the ZYLIA ZM-1 into Higher Order Ambisonics (HOA) full-sphere surround sound recordings. This software tool makes it easy for users to prepare 3D audio recordings for playback on the Facebook 360 and YouTube 360 platforms. To bring added height and depth to surround sound, the ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter offers a B-format signal set that includes first-, second-, and third-order Ambisonics. Users can choose between the FuMa and ACN component ordering formats, as required by the target platform, and between ambiX and TBE output formats. The converter also allows for quick correction of microphone orientation in postproduction.

Both ZYLIA Studio software (standard with the ZYLIA ZM-1) and the ZYLIA Studio PRO virtual studio technology and audio unit (VST/AU) plug-in have been enhanced with tailored spatial filters for a 3E microphone model so that they support the latest ZYLIA ZM-1 system design. In addition to bringing spatial filtering and automated signal separation directly into the digital audio workstation (DAW), ZYLIA Studio PRO now also boasts a new source localization function that makes it easy to find sound sources within the 360 sound scene. ZYLIA Studio PRO uses virtual microphone technology (software-defined microphones) on the 19-channel ZYLIA ZM-1 recording to separate sound sources and record them as individual tracks. With the plug-in's new source localization feature, users can quickly add virtual microphones to just the right 3D position.

ZYLIA also has bundled its ZYLIA Control Panel with the ZYLIA ZM-1 driver for macOS operating systems. For ZYLIA ZM-1 users, this translates to more convenient brightness adjustment of the LED status light encircling the recording device.

More information about Zylia and its technologies is available at www.zylia.co.

About Zylia

Zylia develops innovative, world-class recording technologies and turns them into products that improve the lives of musicians and audio creatives. With a passionate and dedicated team of almost 20 experts in music production, audio research, software, business and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

More information is available at www.zylia.co.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

