New Cobalt Digital Customizable 4K Encoder Cards Now Shipping

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Jan. 14, 2019 – Cobalt Digital today announced the availability of its 9992‑ENC series of HEVC/H.264/MPEG-5 encoders for openGear® frames. Designed for a variety of broadcast applications, the dual-slot card offers customized I/O options and extensive audio support for cost-effective contribution, distribution, ENG, IPTV, and OTT solutions.

The 9992-ENC base model supports both MPEG-2 and H.264 (AVC), with low-latency 8-bit and 10-bit 4:2:0 encoding. For high-end contribution, optional license keys provide H.264 (HEVC) support as well as 4:2:2 encoding. The base model includes a 3G-SDI input that supports one signal up to 1080p60, but can be upgraded to support three additional 1080p60 signals for high density workflows or one 4Kp60 signal (four 3G-SDI signals or one 12-SDI signal).

Outputs include two independent ASI ports, which can be used to directly interface to microwave modulators in ENG trucks. If the 9992-ENC is licensed for multiple channels, users can use the internal multiplexer to build multi-program transport streams and direct individual encoders to either or both outputs. Two Gigabit Ethernet ports support a variety of protocols and stream replication, with the same multiplexing capabilities as the ASI ports, for distribution flexibility.

The 9992-ENC supports transport streams over standard UDP/RTP, RTMP, and single profile HTTP live streaming (HLS), so it can be used for direct streaming to CDNs. Additional licenses support advanced protocols including SMPTE-2022 FEC and ARQ for packet loss protection, as well as RIST for reliable, low-latency contribution over the internet without the need for additional gateways.

For audio, the 9992-ENC supports MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC-LC, HE-AAC (V1 and V2), Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), and 5.1 surround sound options. The base model includes two stereo pairs per video signal, but the encoder supports up to 16 stereo pairs that can be assigned to any of the encoder channels.

“The 9992-ENC is so flexible it can be used in virtually any broadcast application, from contribution or distribution to ENG and live streaming,” explained Chris Shaw, Cobalt executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Cobalt has created the Swiss Army knife of professional grade encoders, with a pay-as-you-go licensing structure so you only pay for the features you require, when needed.”

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.