GlobalConnect deploys Nevion Virtuoso and VideoIPath for remote production and contribution

Oslo, Norway, 19 September 2019 -Nevion, award-winning provider of virtualized media production solutions, has announced today that GlobalConnect has deployed Nevion Virtuoso, the software-defined media node, and Nevion VideoIPath, the orchestration and SDN control software, for remote production and contribution applications. The leading provider of fiber network, data centers and cloud solutions, is using the solution to serve leading media providers of the Danish football league, Superliga, as well as support the remote production of other sports such as handball.

GlobalConnect required a new solution to replace its existing infrastructure that would include both compressed and uncompressed services with a clear path to an eventual migration to SMPTE ST 2110. Prior to deploying Nevion’s solution, GlobalConnect transmitted Superliga feeds using multiple audio, video and network cables from an outdoor cabinet to the OB van where only one 10G fiber connection in OB vans is used today.

The new solution features Nevion carrier-class Virtuoso MIs, which are used to encode and transport HD and 4K/UHD feeds (using JPEG 2000) in real-time from the football arenas. They are also deployed on a total of 4 OB trucks and 2 Mobile Units across the country to provide host feeds for GlobalConnect’s customers. Nevion VideoIPath manages and orchestrates the network, ensuring in particular load balancing and uptime.

Anders Kuhn Saaby, CTO at GlobalConnect said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Nevion during which time we’ve been able to feed feature requests into the products to fit our needs. As an integrated digital infrastructure provider, we have a great interest in the SDI to IP development and Nevion has been instrumental in our first phase of migration to IP.”

Hans Hasselbach, Chief Commercial Officer, Nevion, commented: “We have partnered with GlobalConnect since 2012 and have provided a number of solutions in this time, including VideoIPath, where we still expect to introduce more benefits with new features for our multitenant and mobile infrastructure components. We look forward to continuing to work with GlobalConnect in the future as it transitions to an IP production environment.”

