NEP Sweden Chooses Riedel MediorNet for Decentralized Signal Routing Aboard All-New UHD Van

LAS VEGAS — April 9, 2018 — NEP Sweden is the latest division of NEP Europe, one of the continent’s largest providers of outside broadcasting (OB) services, to adopt Riedel Communications’ MediorNet real-time signal transport, processing, and routing technology. NEP Sweden is installing MediorNet on board its all-new UHD/4K OB van, UHD 1, to provide a decentralized and redundant communications and signal routing backbone for coverage of a broad range of high-profile live productions.

UHD 1 features a Riedel decentralized MediorNet backbone consisting of eight MetroN core routers, a MediorNet Modular, 27 MicroN high-density media distribution network devices, and an additional 12 MicroN’s configured with Riedel’s MediorNet MultiViewer App to support comprehensive monitoring. The decentralized network conveniently allows signal I/O to be placed exactly where needed, enabling NEP Sweden to reduce cabling and overall system complexity. Two MediorNet Compact Pro frames are also available for use as stage boxes.

“We designed our new van to be a showcase for the latest in 4K and UHD broadcasting technologies, and Riedel’s MediorNet is no exception. The highly scalable MediorNet signal transport and routing system gives us new dimensions of flexibility, redundancy, and reliability, paving the way for the van to support any type of 4K production,” said Jens Envall, Technical Director NEP Sweden. “We also appreciate the simplicity of the solution. With capabilities like the MediorNet MultiViewer App and other built-in signal processing, we’re able to eliminate many external devices.”

Rik Hoerée, Sales Director at Riedel Communications, commented, “It’s a pleasure to add NEP Sweden to our growing list of NEP divisions that have embraced MediorNet for decentralized routing. With its track record of delivering first-class live broadcasts of all types and sizes, NEP Sweden’s choice is a strong endorsement of MediorNet’s power and versatility.”

