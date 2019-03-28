NAB 2019: Cobalt Digital Demonstrates New 4K DA Series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – March 27, 2019 – Cobalt Digital will demonstrate its new 9914 Series of distribution amplifiers at the 2019 NAB Show (Booth SL9111) next month in Las Vegas, Nev. Designed to support 4K 12G-SDI sources, the new cards are built for openGear® frames and allow for copper runs long enough to reach most equipment within a rack room or production truck.

The 9914DA-4x16-XPT-12G reclocking DA offers four input channels that can be crosspoint-routed to 16 DA outputs, plus a fiber option that allows significantly longer runs. The crosspoint allows quad 1x4, dual 1x8, single 1x16, and manual configurations. Any of the four inputs can be distributed or duplicated across four groups of 1x4 DAs, and the quad-input capacity supports 8K quad-link content over 12G-SDI interfaces. Up to 10 9914DA-4x16-XPT-12G cards can be installed in one openGear frame to provide 40 channels of input and distribution to up to 160 outputs.

“As 4K adoption continues to increase, broadcasters and other production facilities need to be able to distribute 12G-SDI signals throughout master control or an OB truck,” explained Chris Shaw, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Cobalt Digital. “Our 9914DA-4x16-XPT-12G provides the extra advantage of its flexible crosspoint routing for 4K and even 8K signals.”

There are four models in the series, each with 16 DA outputs. The other models include the 9914DA-QUAD-1x4-12G with four inputs that can be distributed to four DA outputs, 9914DA-DUAL-1x8-12G with two input channels that can be distributed to eight outputs, and the 9914DA-1x16-12G with one input distributed to 16 DA outputs. All 9914DA Series distribution amplifiers are controlled locally with Cobalt’s remote control panels or across a standard Ethernet network with DashBoard software.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.