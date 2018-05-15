MXL DEBUTS NEW AC-360-Z WEB CONFERENCING MICROPHONE AT INFOCOMM 2018

LAS VEGAS, MAY 15, 2018 – MXL Microphones introduces its new USB-powered table-top web conferencing microphone, the MXL AC-360-Z, at this year’s InfoComm Show (Marshall Electronics Booth C2164). The new MXL AC-360-Z has been co-developed with engineers from Zoom, a leading web conferencing and communications software provider, to enhance the microphone solution for Zoom Rooms and Zoom-enabled conference rooms.

The AC-360-Z expands upon the popular three capsule boundary microphone, the AC-404, through its 180° sound arc, with a full 360° pickup. When placed at the center of a large conference table, everyone speaking around the AC-360-Z will be clearly audible.

The AC-360-Z is compatible with any Mac or PC device through simple plug-and-play connectivity without needing to download any drivers. When used with Zoom, each quadrant of the AC-360-Z acts as an independent device for optimal performance and fidelity. Link up to three devices together to cover any room, small or large, and each microphone ships with a complete installation kit including cables and mounting options.

“The AC-360-Z is going to change the Zoom Room and group conferencing experience because of its amazing speech clarity and full 360° pickup range,” says Scott Krueckeberg, Director of MXL Microphones. “We’ve designed an elegant solution for providing maximum coverage with minimal hardware. We’re excited to be working so closely with Zoom to enhance the complete customer experience.”

The MXL AC-360-Z will be on display at the Marshall Electronics booth at InfoComm 2018 (Booth C2164).