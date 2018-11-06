MX1 Joins DPP and Will Bring Media Expertise to Technology Leaders' Briefing 2018

Nov. 6, 2018 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today that it has joined the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) business change network and will participate in the DPP Technology Leaders' Briefing 2018, taking place Nov. 6 in London. Through its attendance, MX1 will add its unique insights to an event that seeks to provide a diverse and influential range of broadcasters, content owners, and service providers with the most technologically and commercially relevant snapshot of where the industry is heading in the coming months.

"The DPP Technology Leaders' Briefing is a great opportunity for us to engage with media influencers to learn about new market developments and technology trends," said Erich Glaeser, chief commercial officer at MX1. "Innovation is at the heart of our business, and being part of the DPP community will help us stay ahead of the changes in technology and viewing habits in the media landscape. We look forward to connecting with other industry experts to find new ways to streamline operations and maintain our competitive edge."

MX1 will provide attendees with demonstrations of its managed media services in the DPP Club Lounge area at the Technology Leaders' Briefing. MX1's managed media services are used by leading media companies around the world and support all aspects of video operations, enabling media companies to focus on what they do best: creating the most amazing content. From content aggregation to preparation, packaging, management, and delivery, MX1's media services ensure the highest quality for live and VOD content on every screen and can be customized to fit the needs of any media company.

As a member of the DPP, MX1 now has a unique opportunity to influence industry specifications and shape major industry change. As media companies adopt the DPP-developed Interoperable Master Format (IMF) as their new master delivery format, MX1 will be able to utilize DPP's Test Lab & Compliance programmes to run technology proofs of concept with customers.

Moreover, being a DPP member will enable MX1 to continue its legacy of complying with the highest content-security standards in the industry. MX1 currently holds pretheatrical security approval from three major Hollywood studios. The DPP's Committed to Security Programme and the Committed to Security mark perfectly align with MX1's commitment to achieving security best practices.

About MX1

MX1, a wholly owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

