MultiDyne Appoints WESCO Broadcast and AV as Master Distribution Firm

Hauppauge, NY,July 8,2019 — MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions is about to receive a substantial visibility boost in North America with the appointment of WESCO Broadcast and AV as its master distribution firm. A division of WESCO, a Fortune 500 company with more than 500 branches worldwide, WESCO Broadcast and AV will bring a full-service approach to its distribution strategy that differentiates from a traditional distribution relationship.

“We are specifically focused on business growth for our vendors, which extends well beyond sales and taking orders,” said Michael Vivian, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, WESCO Broadcast and AV. “We have the largest broadcast and AV sales team on the market, and a full engineering and product management team to work on solution designs.”

WESCO Broadcast and AV’s North America footprint includes warehouses in California, Colorado, Illinois and North Carolina, with a fifth opening soon in New York. The company expects to stock MultiDyne’s complete inventory. The partnership will also benefit MultiDyne dealers and systems integrators, which can purchase MultiDyne products from WESCO at the same price.

Vivian notes that MultiDyne’s rock-solid reputation as a “problem-solver” has advanced to serve a much broader array of requirements in the broadcast and production market. He also sees opportunity to grow MultiDyne’s market share in the commercial AV and datacom industries, where integrators and end users seek problem-solving solutions for IP convergence.

“We see a tremendous amount of convergence taking shape across broadcast, AV and datacom, and MultiDyne is bringing new compression and fiber transport solutions to market that will help simplify customer transitions to IP,” said Vivian. “We also see an opportunity to customize systems that bring MultiDyne products together with other brands we represent across cabling and connectivity. This will allow to bundle complete, integrated solutions for our customers.”

The master distribution alliance will initially focus on North America, with the possibility of expanding to international regions worldwide.

“WESCO Broadcast and AV brings a highly professional sales, marketing and engineering team to MultiDyne that will further strengthen our market presence and brand visibility in North America,” said Frank Jachetta, President, MultiDyne. “This strategic alliance with the WESCO Broadcast and AV team goes beyond a standard distribution arrangement; they are now a key part of the MultiDyne family by extension. We look forward to a long and fruitful business relationship.”

About MultiDyne

With over 40 years of experience serving the Broadcasters and video production communities worldwide, MultiDyne Fiber Optic Systems leads the industry in developing pioneering signal conversion and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets.