MultiDyne Expands Portable Fiber-Optic Throwdown Series at IBC2018



Hauppauge, NY,August14,2018 — MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions continues to evolve its range of portable and ruggedField Fiber solutions, with two new systems that break new ground in compact, lightweight and self-contained fiber-optic transport for sports production, newsgathering, and virtually any other broadcast and production application.

Receiving its worldwide debut at IBC2018 (September 14-18, RAI Amsterdam, Stand 11.D40), MultiDyne’s latest hand-portable DogBone model is the first fully self-contained product in the series. The new DogBone for the first time integrates a power supply, which untethers users from the constraints of working with wallwarts and crowded powerstrips to manage connections. Customers working in mobile production and fixed studios can now directly connection to an outlet with a conventional line cord, creating a cleaner and more manageable production environment.

The DogBone accommodates 12G and 3G SDI transport as a single, dual or bi-directional transceiver, along with data, syncand Ethernet. The unit’s Ethernet extender also integrates a two-channel switch to support two streams.

In addition to high-performance fiber transport in fixed and mobile production application, the DogBone is an ideal solutionfor emergency patches. Its quick setup and unparalleled portability gives broadcast and production teams an added layer of in-field protection in the event of technical problems elsewhere in the infrastructure.

“The new DogBone design eliminates the points of failure that could surface through loose connections or breakage,” said MultiDyne President Frank Jachetta. “Each MultiDyne product generation grows more durable, flexible and self-contained as we retire the old design playbook and give our customers what they need to thrive in today’s high-pressure, harsh-environment production world.”

Receiving its European debut is the BullDog II, MultiDyne’s next-generation field fiber unit for long-distance signal distribution between trucks, studios and hard-to-reach locations in broadcast, live production and commercial AV applications. Compact, lightweight and portable, the BullDog II was engineered to replace larger, previous- generation MultiDyne field fiber units such as LightBox.

“The BullDog II was developed to offer a common fiber-optic platform, empowering users with a versatile and modular solution to support virtually any field-based transport need,” said Jachetta. “Our customers will now have one rugged enclosure to accommodate news, sports and live event productions for any field application where remote powered equipment is required. It’s without question the industry’s most scalable fiber-optic platform to support any number of signals in one box.”

The BullDog II retains the benefits of a purpose-engineered solution from a durability perspective, yet can scale up and down for any configuration and signal count. As an example, users can easily change video signal counts from one event to the next by simply adding or removing cards. At the same time, new cards can be inserted to increase audio density or Ethernet capacity, among many additional signals and applications. It is initially available in three different frame sizes for applications from single-camera standup interviews to the largest-scale sporting events, with additional frame sizes to follow.

Its ability to interoperate with MultiDyne openGear cards, the MultiDyne VF-9000 rackmount fiber transport frame, and other BullDog systems ensure the ultimate in Field Fiber flexibility for users. As an example, users can easily change video signal counts from one event to the next by simply adding or removing cards. At the same time, new cards can be inserted to increase audio density or Ethernet capacity, among many additional signals and applications. The system also integrates a monitor and touchscreen to enhance signal control and status monitoring between two points.

The BullDog II accommodates multiple video formats (12G, 4K, 3Gb/s, HD/SDI, composite) as well as mic/line audio, intercom, tally, Ethernet, genlock and data. Options include Pelican cases and various accessories, including handles and rackmount kits, for protection and transport in studio environments and the harshest weather elements.

