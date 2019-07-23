MultiDyne Appoints Kevin Dowd as Director of Business Development for APAC Region



Hauppauge, NY,July 23,2019 — MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions continues to build on its aggressive global expansion strategy with the appointment of Kevin Dowd as Director of Business Development, APAC, effective immediately. Based in Hong Kong, Dowd reports directly to MultiDyne President Frank Jachetta.

Dowd brings more than three decades of executive-level sales and management experience in the Asia-Pacific (APAC)region to the MultiDyne team, including extensive experience in the broadcast, broadband and telecom markets. Dowd’s key responsibilities include the development of sales and distribution networks throughout APAC — a task that he has executed for many established broadcast brands including Accord Networks, Broadstream, Haivision, Polycom, RGB Networks and Viewcast.

Dowd also has an established track record of relationship-building with the region’s largest dealers and systems integrators — a job that will be paramount to raising MultiDyne’s brand visibility and market share in a very diverse business climate. He emphasizes that MultiDyne’s APAC growth strategy comes at a particularly compelling time due to regional trends and upcoming global sporting events that will require flexible fiber, compression and infrastructure solutions.

“The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the area of sporting events, venues and stadiums thanks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing,” said Dowd. “The infrastructure for these new venues continues to roll out, and MultiDyne’s recent fiber innovations are particularly compelling to the integrators that will support these venues. As MultiDyne’s product range expands deeper into the infrastructure, they bring a competitive differentiator to outside broadcast truck providers through an ability to encode, compress, transport and deliver live HD, 4K and 8K content in one end-to-end solution.”

In addition to Japan and China, Dowd sees immediate compelling business opportunities for MultiDyne in Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. Dowd has spent more than three decades building robust partnerships in every APAC country, from previous executive positions (including President, APAC Region for Media Excel) through to his current consulting firm, ACL Global. This rich and layered history establishes a region-wide foundation for success for MultiDyne that few suppliers enjoy.

“Kevin’s impressive network of resellers and partners will quickly establish strong channels for MultiDyne products throughout the region,” said Jachetta. “His experience in this region is unparalleled, and he brings a rare blend of technical expertise and relationship skills to this newly created role. We welcome Kevin to MultiDyne and look forward to collaborating as we expand our APAC presence.”

