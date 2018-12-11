Mike King Rejoins Bexel to Support Key Clients in Broadcast and Live Events Market

Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has announced that industry veteran Mike King has rejoined the company as Manager, Strategic Accounts. In his new role, King will manage and support key client accounts with Bexel’s extensive range of broadcast rental equipment and engineering solutions, as well as collaborate with the NEP Worldwide Network on joint projects.

With nearly 28 years of experience in the broadcast industry, King’s diverse background has included supporting high-profile clients like NFL Network, NFL Films, MLB Network, ESPN, The Tennis Channel, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, CBS Sports and ABC Sports. Most recently, King served as Project and Accounts Manager at VER.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike back to Bexel,” noted Lee Estroff, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Bexel. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and broadcast experience with a commitment to customer service that makes him a perfect fit for the organization.”

King added, “I am fortunate for the opportunity to return to Bexel and be part of such a well-respected and exceptional group. I am excited to reunite with many of my colleagues and friends, and be part of the NEP Broadcast Services team.”

King will be based out of Bexel’s Burbank, CA location. He can be reached at mking@bexel.com, or by phone at 818-565-4347.

