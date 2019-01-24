Middle Atlantic Transforms the Installation Experience With New Solutions Available at ISE 2019

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Jan. 24, 2019 — Building on the recent announcement of offering greater sales, support, and inventory in EMEA, Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, will display its latest AV innovations that are expertly engineered to meet the needs of regional installations at the Legrand | AV stand 2-C50 at ISE 2019. Making its EU debut is Middle Atlantic's High Power DC Power Distribution series that features higher, up to 300W, power capacity, and the stylish, slim-profile C3 Series Credenza.

"As part of our commitment to better serve customers globally, we're not only focused on launching new products but also broadening access to tried-and-true Middle Atlantic solutions as well," said Timothy Troast, vice president product management, Legrand | AV, Middle Atlantic Products. "That's why ISE attendees will see more space devoted specifically to showcasing the power, rack, mounting, and storage products that previously had limited availability and that are now ready to transform integration experiences in Europe — all with the technical specifications, certifications, and design that support European installations."

In an eye opening, side-by-side rack comparison, Middle Atlantic will demonstrate the power of removing wall wart clutter and how technology professionals can maximize the utility of every AC outlet as space continues to be a premium. The presentation's High Power DC Power Distribution series expands the industry's most comprehensive universal DC Power solution for commercial and residential AV with the power options and availability for North American and European installations. The solution provides maximum power to support more devices, while also eliminating messy, space-consuming, unreliable wall warts from the AV design. Available in 200W and 300W models, both units offer high current capacity to an industry-leading quantity of outputs — up to 24 devices — maximizing the same voltage in a single unit, 5V, 12V, or 24V, or splitting between 12/24V. The robust solutions deliver reliable multilevel protection on both AC input and DC outputs with individual redundancy built-in to ensure maximum reliability. The multimount design can be installed in an available 1RU space or at the back or side of the rack for zero-U mounting and ultimate installation flexibility. A supported input voltage range of 100-240VAC, 50/60 Hz additionally provides design flexibility for most global applications.

Throughout the Legrand | AV stand will be real-world applications of core commercial and residential spaces, showcasing the collective strength of Legrand | AV's portfolio. Within the conferencing vignette, attendees will find the C3 Series Credenza, which is an expansion of Middle Atlantic's purpose-built furniture solutions engineered for system reliability and maximum mounting flexibility. The new credenza boasts a 10-inch-deep profile that marries modern aesthetics with Middle Atlantic's signature rack frame and equipment mounting options for today's devices. By partnering with regional suppliers, Middle Atlantic offers customers a credenza that complements European design trends and ensures they have the style desired, while also assuring installers that sensitive equipment for conference rooms or media rooms is protected.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

# # #

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity, and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions — sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands — are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/190124MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_DCPower2Family.jpg

Image Caption: Middle Atlantic's High Power DC Power Distribution Series

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_ISE_C3.jpg

Image Caption: Middle Atlantic's stylish, slim-profile C3 Series Credenza

Visit Middle Atlantic Products at ISE 2019, Stand 2-C50

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=At%20%23ISE2018%20@middleatlantic%20will%20showcase%20its%20expertly%20engineered%20storage,%20mounting,%20and%20furniture%20solutions%20that%20transform%20the%20way%20people%20live%20and%20interact%20at%20home%20and%20the%20workplace.%20%23AVTweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2DtVvsl

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.