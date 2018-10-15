Middle Atlantic Raises the Bar for Active Learning Classroom Design Standards at EDUCAUSE 2018

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Oct. 15, 2018 — Middle Atlantic Products today announced that it will demonstrate its L7 Series height-adjustable lectern at EDUCAUSE 2018, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, in Vaddio booth 300 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The lectern unites innovative engineering and stylish design in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to meet the needs of any user in any learning space. With its elegant curves and versatile adjustment options, this first-of-its-kind lectern visually transforms presentation spaces while delivering the ergonomic flexibility essential to users with varying height requirements.

"After extensive research, Middle Atlantic came up with disruptive solution that resolves the challenges facing professors, AV/IT integrators and facility managers in the classroom," said Megan Knedler, director of marketing at Middle Atlantic. "The L7 Series Lectern is uniquely designed to address ADA, user, and technology requirements of these new classrooms and packaged them in a furniture design that complements any environment built for brainstorming and innovation."

Designed to overcome the challenges of integrating technology in the classroom while creating an intuitive and comfortable space for educators, Middle Atlantic's L7 Series Lectern is a stylish, innovative furniture solution. It merges modern design with motorized height-adjustability in compliance with ADA requirements to enable users of all heights to engage effectively with the technology in the space.

Guaranteeing smooth integration of any classroom components, the L7 Series Lectern provides a welded steel frame with modular rackmount and storage options; additional small device storage available below the work surface on patented, removable Lever Lock™ mounting; integrated power, cable and thermal management for ultimate system reliability; and popular AVIP plates for higher education applications. Its dramatic curves highlight its generous workspace. In addition, its mixed materials of brushed aluminum and wood-grain finish create a lectern that looks appealing in both standing and seated positions. The L7 also offers instructors a generous 61-inch by 31-inch workspace to accommodate personal devices, a wireless charging pad to keep Qi cellular devices charged during class, ample USB and AC outlets, and storage for markers and microphones.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/181015MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_L7.jpg

Image Caption: L7 Series Lectern

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=The%20sleek,%20elegant%20@middleatlantic%20L7%20Series%20height-adjustable%20lectern%20will%20be%20on%20display%20at%20EDUCAUSE%202018%20in%20Denver.%20%23AVTweeps%20%20%20-%20http://bit.ly/2NEqwMj

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.