Middle Atlantic Now Shipping Height-Adjustable, ADA-Compliant L7 Series Lectern

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — May 29, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, is now shipping the height-adjustable L7 Series Lectern. The multi-award-winning lectern unites innovative engineering and stylish design in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to meet the needs of any user in any learning space. This is the first lectern to visually transform presentation spaces while delivering the ergonomic flexibility essential to users with varying height requirements.

"In our approach to engineering the L7, we conducted extensive research and over 200 interviews with facility managers, professors, and integrators to learn what they really needed to feel supported and address design aesthetics and technology requirements," said Paul Dolynchuk, director of product management at Middle Atlantic. "The L7 Series lectern design reflects that teamwork, innovation, and continuous improvement are highly regarded in the industry. You know you've really hit the mark when we're receiving requests and inquiries from some of the largest colleges and universities in the U.S. before we've even officially launched. We're excited to say L7 is here and ready to go!"

Designed to overcome the challenges of integrating technology in the classroom or lecture hall while creating an intuitive and comfortable space for users, Middle Atlantic's L7 Series Lectern is a stylish, innovative furniture solution. It merges modern design with motorized height adjustability in compliance with ADA requirements to enable users of all heights to engage effectively with the technology in the space.

Guaranteeing smooth integration of any classroom components, the L7 Series Lectern provides a welded steel frame with modular rackmount and storage options; additional small device storage available below the work surface on patented, removable Lever Lock™ mounting; integrated power, cable, and thermal management for ultimate system reliability; and popular AVIP plates for higher education applications. Its dramatic curves highlight its generous workspace. In addition, its mixed materials of brushed aluminum and wood-grain finishes create a lectern that looks appealing in both standing and seated positions. The L7 also offers instructors the space needed to accommodate personal devices, a wireless charging pad to keep Qi cellular devices charged during class, ample USB and AC outlets, and storage for markers and microphones.

The L7 Series now joins the L5 Series and L2 Series, completing a full suite of lectern solutions available from Middle Atlantic to serve the unique needs of each classroom across the campus. Despite the variety in features, each and every lectern is equipped to promote maximum system reliability — just what you'd expect from Middle Atlantic Products — What Great Systems are Built On.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

More information about about AV and ADA is available at https://info.legrandav.com/l/71782/2018-11-12/7yyxtj.

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity, and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions — sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands — are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

