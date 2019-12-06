Middle Atlantic Broadens DC Power Support in the E.U.

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Dec. 3, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, is building upon its commitment of delivering more solutions and support in the E.U. with local inventory and shipment of region-specific power plugs for its High Power DC Power Distribution Series. The versatile, higher-power-capacity solution was first introduced at ISE 2019 and provides maximum power to support more devices while also eliminating messy, space-consuming power supply units, also known as wall warts, from the AV design.

"Since we introduced our family of High Power DC Power Distribution options last year, the demand and customer requests in the E.U. have been amazing," said Robert de Jong, director of product marketing, EMEA at Legrand | AV. "Now, all of our E.U-specific DC Power Distribution models are available from our warehouse in Weert, Netherlands. With this product inventory availability, integrators in the region can complete installations with much shorter lead times. This is all part of ensuring our customers can solve today's AV challenges not only efficiently and quickly but also with maximum reliability."

Part of the industry's most comprehensive universal DC power solution for commercial and residential AV, Middle Atlantic's High Power DC Power Distribution Series provides high-capacity power options for all system applications. The solution provides maximum power to support more devices, while also eliminating messy, space-consuming, unreliable wall warts from the system design. Available in 200W and 300W models, both units offer high current capacity to an industry-leading quantity of outputs — up to 24 devices — in a 5V, 12V, 24V, or 12/24V split unit. In the E.U., customers select the model with the appropriate power plug — either BS 1363 (UK), CEE 7/7 (Schuko), SEV 1011 (Switzerland), or IEC C14 for fast and simple ordering.

The robust DC power solutions deliver reliable multilevel protection on both AC input and DC outputs with individual redundancy built-in to ensure maximum reliability. The multimount design can be installed in an available 1RU space or at the back or side of the rack for zero-U mounting and ultimate installation flexibility. The input voltage range of 100-240VAC, 50/60 Hz additionally provides design flexibility for most global applications.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

