Mediability announces strategic partnership with Grass Valley

Mediabilitytoday announces that a Diamond Partner agreement with Grass Valley has been signed for Mediabiliy’s Nordics operations. The agreement secures Mediability’s customers, across the Nordics, access to the full products portfolio of Grass Valley, including the former Snell Advanced Media (SAM) product lines.

With the long term relationship with SAM, the Mediability team have built key competence on SAM’s playout and production solutions, that are now integrated into the Grass Valley product offering. The partnership with Grass Valley opens new possibilities for our customers to explore the Grass Valley market leading content and media technology solutions.

“Our long term relationship with SAM has been a driving factor in Mediabiity’s success in the Nordics and we are very happy to secure our position with Grass Valley, as their selected partner in the Nordics, says Håvard Myklebust, CEO, Mediability Group. “We can now offer the best of breed products and solutions to our customers for live production, news, playout, and networking, in collaboration with one of the media industry most renowned vendor.”

“We at Grass Valley are proud to have a partner such as Mediability with such technical capability and professionalism in customer service. In a time of industry flux and technology transition, where our customers are looking for a trusted advisor, SAM’s long-term partnership with Mediability in the Nordics has showed us that they are there to help guide their customers through their decision process. We look forward to a great future working with Mediability and our Nordic customers”, says Greg de Bressac, Head of Global Channel Sales – Grass Valley.