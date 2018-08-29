KSAT selects Mediaproxy for next generation compliance

Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has announced that San Antonio broadcaster KSAT has deployed Mediaproxy's LogServer compliance logging and monitoring platform for quality monitoring compliance logging of five IP-based channels.

KSAT is part of the Graham Media Group, which owns seven local television stations, each in a top-70 market and all recognized as news leaders: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW), as well as Social News Desk, a leading provider of social media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. The stations also broadcast digital channels focusing on classic television and lifestyle programming, in addition to operating market-leading websites, mobile sites and mobile apps delivering breaking news, weather and community news, reaching millions of users across each platform.

The Mediaproxy LogServer system is being used to log and monitor the output of five services for compliance to broadcast regulation. Recorded material and accompanying metadata can be compared to As-run logs to provide quick validation of commercials for advertisers. The LogServer is able to seamlessly record multiple channels concurrently, which are then reviewed and monitored live.

Media is accessed using Mediaproxy's leading edge HTML5 interfaces, with controls that enable clips to be exported and transcoded, in addition to searching metadata. The system is capable of uploading clips to social media directly from the LogPlayer interface, working over either multiple distributed systems, local networks or WANs (wide area networks).

A key feature of LogServer is its ability to be virtualized without compromising quality or integrity. This means it can be fully integrated with third-party cloud platforms, as well as working with established broadcast workflows. LogServer's flexible software interfaces enable it to be customized easily and quickly according to the user's requirements. As part of AIMS (Alliance for IP Media Solutions), Mediaproxy has been involved in the development of next-generation IP broadcast technologies.