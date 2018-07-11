Mediaproxy debuts exception-based monitoring and content matching workflows at IBC 2018

Mediaproxy, a leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, announced today that its new source comparison feature for real-time identification of mismatched content, will make its European debut on stand 7.B44 at IBC 2018, 14 – 18 September at the RAI Amsterdam.

This new engine enables network operators, managing multiple stations and playout facilities, to compare video content from one or more live sources and provides real-time alerts when there is not a match.

At IBC 2018, Mediaproxy will also demonstrate its new AI engine that has been added to LogServer to detect advertisers’ logos, parental guidance and viewer warnings, offering operators multiple monitoring and competitive analysis options.

LogServer supports Newtek NDI and both SMPTE 2022-6 and SMPTE 2110 media over IP formats, enhancing the input matrix into its compliance recording and monitoring solutions. Through capturing uncompressed IP sources, including metadata, LogServer enables broadcasters to be fully compliant during their IP deployment.

In addition, LogServer offers full compliance support for the logging and monitoring of radio stations, including Internet radio, AM, FM, and DAB+ RF digital radio alongside video sources.

Also featuring will be Monwall, Mediaproxy’s interactive multiviewer software with new and fully customizable penalty boxes, offering operators to monitor events by exception through configurable threshold for various video, audio and metadata events.

Finally, Mediaproxy will demonstrate the latest version of LogPlayer. This leading-edge HTML5-based platform allows access to recorded content from anywhere in the world and includes automated workflows, enabling instant publishing to social media channels.

Erik Otto, CEO Mediaproxy said, “Broadcasters are managing a number of live content streams for television and OTT platforms. Video streams and metadata require effective monitoring, especially given the increase in feature requirements such as closed captioning, multiple languages, and ad insertion. We have enhanced the software to include exception-based monitoring within workflows to provide both compliance and quality control and are looking forward to demonstrating such capabilities on our stand.”