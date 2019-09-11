MEDIAPRO selects Tedial for Corporate MAM implementation

Corporate MAM deployment will enable multi-site content management and distribution

Malaga, Spain – 9 September 2019 – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has been selected by MEDIAPRO, a leader in the European audiovisual sector, to provide its Corporate MAM system for internal use within the MEDIAPRO Group of companies worldwide. System deployment is scheduled to begin in September 2019.

The solution, a multisite MAM, will provide several nodes that will be distributed worldwide to MEDIAPRO Group’s companies including Spain, LATAM, North America, France, and more. The solution will enable MEDIAPRO operators to find and access content distributed within each site facilitating the exploitation and distribution of media content.

The first site to become part of the corporate MAM is Globomedia, one of the first content producers in Europe, based in Madrid. Globomedia will digitize all its content, which will be allocated in the Tedial MAM. This site will be followed by the other MEDIAPRO Group of companies worldwide.

Jordi Pañella CEO of UNITECNIC, the systems integration company of MEDIAPRO says, “We selected Tedial’s Corporate MAM solution as it’s the best fit for our global plans moving forward. By providing multisite MAM our operators across the world can very easily share content between sites enabling a fully integrated production approach.”

Esther Mesas, CSO/CMO, Tedial adds, “We are delighted to announce this project at IBC 2019. MEDIAPRO is a global brand with sites around the world. Our corporate MAM will increase productivity, significantly improve workflows and reduce costs.”

MEDIAPRO is a multimedia communications group based in Spain with branch offices in Spain, LATAM, USA, Canada, France, and other countries around the world. Founded in 1994 in Barcelona, the company is involved in movie and television production as well as media (beIN Sports), with operations worldwide through its 58 offices distributed across 36 countries on 4 continents.

About Tedial

18 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset. Tedial’s innovations includeSMARTLIVE, a live sports and event solutionthat supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services.This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedialisglobal company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

For more information:www.tedial.com

