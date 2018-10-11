Digital Nirvana announces participation @ FIBEP Congress

Digital Nirvana, a global provider of knowledge solutions and services, announced its participation at the 50th edition of the FIBEP Congress 2018 @ Copenhagen, Denmark, and exhibit its comprehensive range of services offerings to media monitoring and intelligence companies. This three day event will be held from October 1-3, 2018 at the Marriott Hotel in Copenhagen. For over 65 years now, FIBEP has brought in industry leaders together to discuss the most important issues facing the media monitoring industry, and 2018 will be no different.

Digital Nirvana's theme for its exhibits this year would be “Slice and Dice Data: Blending Team and Technology”, and its portfolio of services would include monitoring, listening, reading, tagging, indexing, toning, coding, analyzing, reporting, curating, summarizing, transcribing, translating, and blogging across all media types.

This year at FIBEP, Digital Nirvana will present its expanding portfolio of media analysis services that provides qualitative data to scientifically analyze the major trends surrounding an organization’s public perception, and monitoring services providing clipping, tagging and toning services for creating customized reports to aid in company-wide decision-making and corporate analysis.

“We’re eager to be a part of this historic 50th FIBEP Congress,” said Hiren Hindocha, CEO of Digital Nirvana. “This is a dynamic time in our industry, and we’re proud of our latest customer-centric developments that provide media analysis and monitoring results. Using our media analysis services, Media Monitoring and Intelligence companies can now share, organize, and manage their analyzed content in a much easier and less time-consuming manner.”

“Our participation at the 50th edition of the FIBEP Congress for the seventh consecutive year emphasizes our dedication to help improve the monitoring, evaluation, and measurement of media strategies to ensure brand visibility” said Vinay Kumar, EVP & Business Head of Digital Nirvana. Our recent foray into Podcast support services helped us identify a huge potential for media monitoring and intelligence companies in the Podcasting industry. We will be using this platform to educate our partners on the Podcast monitoring opportunity.

About FIBEP:

With 130 plus corporate members from more than 60 countries, FIBEP is the world's largest association for media intelligence, and is one of the largest events for professionals from the field of media monitoring and analysis services.

About Digital Nirvana:

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Our customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN’s compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.