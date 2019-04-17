Globecast partners with TechTV to launch HD lifestyle channel TechStorm in Asia

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, announced it has partnered with TechTV for the launch of HD channel TechStorm, a new digital lifestyle channel all about the coolest innovative inventions and stories of entrepreneurs who made them happen. The channel is launching across Asia and is initially available on a major pay-TV platform in Singapore.

Globecast is providing full playout services, including receiving the playlist and content to build the channel, preparing that content, with editing and compliance carried out if required. The channel is then uplinked by Globecast to MEASAT-3 for distribution.

TechStorm will be increasingly available on pay-TV platforms across Asia, via IPTV, cable, DTH (direct-to-home) and OTT pay-TV services. According to TechStorm, it “meets a rising and unmet market demand to throw the spotlight on stories of incredible inventions, gadgets and entrepreneurs with their new discoveries that truly inspire and thrill diverse markets.”

Debbie Lee, Founder of TechStorm, said, “We explored the market very carefully in terms of media service suppliers. We are experts in creating and acquiring content and understanding the innate taste and preferences of the Asian audience. Globecast is vastly experienced and completely understands what we need. The Globecast team’s expertise and dedication to the task is admirable, providing a dynamic yet robust suite of services, all from a single supplier.”

Stephen Lee, Head of Permanent Sales, Globecast Asia, commented, “TechStorm is an interesting concept and we’re very pleased to have been chosen as the technical partner for its launch and ongoing success. We are using a wide range of technologies and skills to bring the channel to market, working closely with their team to understand both their needs and the needs of operators across the region.”