Digital Nirvana’s Automatic Metadata Creation App for AVID, Closed Captioning, and Media Monitoring Products Among NAB New York Highlights

At the NAB Show New York 2018, Global Media Solutions and Services Provider Digital Nirvana will present its powerful content-based metadata creation app Metadator for AVID media platform users, cloud-based closed caption generation and caption retrieval and synchronization service, and the latest version of its flagship Media Monitoring Platform. With over two decades of industry experience, DN's expertise in the development and application of innovative solutions is unparalleled. Digital Nirvana's revolutionary workflow ensures the best in automation and customization, providing sustainable solutions to its customers.



Digital Nirvana will showcase its offerings at booth #N546 during NAB New York from October 17-18 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

NAB New York continues to be a significant part of our year-long efforts to pitch our branding and outreach to prospective clients,” said Hiren Hindocha, CEO, Digital Nirvana. “New York area broadcasters and content creators who were not able to attend NAB in Las Vegas or the IBC in Amsterdam have the opportunity to attend a quality trade show with many of the same players in their own backyard. We’re eager to demonstrate our new software and services at NAB New York and connect with our current and prospective customers during this high-profile, regional show.”

Metadator

Metadator will make its New York debut this year after its introduction at the NAB Show in Las Vegas during April last year. Metadator is an application that simplifies content-based metadata creation for AVID users. The application has the ability to export media from AVID, create metadata automatically over the cloud along with locators, automatically ingest and attach itself to the video asset present in AVID Interplay. It helps creating a searchable database within the AVID MAM infrastructure that has multiple benefits in an increasing metadata-centric media world. With the introduction of Metadator, Digital Nirvana has been able to serve the rapidly growing AVID user community across the globe.

Closed Caption Generation

At NAB New York, Digital Nirvana will also showcase its automated, cloud-based Closed Caption Generation service for all pre-recorded and online video content. The service is backed by a powerful workflow with proven speech-to-text at its core and levels of checks based on customer quality requirements. Considering the delivery requirements to multiple platforms, customers can now request for any or all standard formats for broadcast and IP delivery for video content.

Closed Caption Retrieval and Synchronization

Digital Nirvana’s Caption Lookup service is an effective way to quickly look up for captions from broadcast content, synchronize it, and reuse for online publishing. Captions associated with any broadcast content can easily be retrieved by submitting media clips over Rest API. Digital Nirvana's state-of-the-art Retrieval technology makes content retrieval easy by maintaining a fingerprint database for broadcast content along with associated closed captions for selected channels.

MonitorIQ Media Management Platform

Also making its appearance at NAB New York is Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ Media Management Platform, Version 5.2, a broadcast monitoring and logging system that offers a host of new user-friendly features, including support for H.264 recording, strengthened IPTV protocol support for and updated calendar controls. MonitorIQ delivers a full range of multi-channel signal monitoring, logging, loudness monitoring, compliance, competitive analysis, advertisement verification, content repurposing and archiving functions - enabling broadcasters to capture live content from multiple sources live, and check the video for quality and compliance.

