Media Links to Present at SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference

Innovative Sessions & Exhibits Explore Media & Entertainment Technology

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, announces that its Research & Development Manager, Dr. Takeshi Shimizu will be presenting at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018), the world’s premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology.

SMPTE 2018 includes three days of technical sessions, a high-tech exhibition hall, various special events and will take place in downtown Los Angeles, California at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites from October 22-25, 2018.

With a record number of proposals submitted this year, the technical conference program will include 78 paper presentations, in three concurrent sessions.

Media Links’ Dr. Shimizu will present his paper entitled; Non-blocking Multicast Networks for Transporting Stream Media, which proposes a new approach for building a three-stage Clos Network with non-blocking multicast capabilities, thereby reducing overall switch count and associated costs.

His presentation is part of the Advances in IP session, which will examine how to improve upon and move beyond the status quo in professional media networking.

SMPTE 2018 technical conference delegates may attend Dr. Shimizu’s paper and presentation on Thursday, October 25 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. More details and registration are available at www.smpte2018.org.

Dr. Shimizu received the M.E. and D.E. degrees in Information Engineering from the University of Tokyo in Japan. He has been engaged in research and development of high-performance processors, shared-memory large scale servers, data center networking, and high-speed Ethernet infrastructure for IT systems, including technical leadership positions for designs of ultra-low latency Ethernet switches. He is a member of SMPTE, IEEE-CS, IEEE-ComSoc, the Information Processing Society of Japan (IPSJ), and the Institute of Electronics, Information and Communication Engineers (IEICE) in Japan.