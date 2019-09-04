Masstech targets Brazilian market with CIS Group partnership

Masstech Innovations is delighted to announce a new partnership with CIS Group Corporation, one of LATAM’s leading distributors and systems integrators, which will provide the company with an increased presence in the rapidly growing Brazilian market for its intelligent storage and workflow solutions.

“We are excited to be able to offer Masstech’s solutions to our customers across Brazil,” says Matt Silva, CEO, CIS Group. “Many of our customers need an intelligent storage solution to integrate with their MAM and PAM, and the Masstech products will fill this need perfectly, especially when it comes to anyone moving to cloud storage. This is a long-term agreement that will benefit both companies and our customers, and we are looking forward to starting this partnership.”

Initially, the Masstech offering in Brazil will consist of the comprehensive content suite Clover, its industry-leading video-centric storage management solution FlashNet, and its media object frameworks MassStore and MassStore for News.

“The Brazilian market is a dynamic and growing one and we are delighted to be partnering with CIS Group that has such a strong reputation in the field,” says Masstech Innovations CEO, George Kilpatrick. “The combination of CIS’s experience and relationship with Avid and our innovative solutions is an exciting one, and we are looking forward to working together and expanding our footprint across the region.”

To inaugurate the partnership, the two companies are sharing a booth at São Paulo’s SET Expo 2019, which takes place from August 27-29.

