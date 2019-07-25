Masque Sound Launches Production Services Division

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, JULY 25, 2019 – Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement and installation company, announced the launch of its Production Services division (MPS). The newly created division provides equipment rentals and production services for live and recorded events for clients outside of Masque Sound’s proven Broadway theater productions business. MPS serves shorter term events such as concerts, TV shows, corporate presentations, galas and a range of special events.

The idea of creating MPS began when Masque Sounds’ Matt Dale and AJ Nittoli were providing production services and equipment for a Meyer Sound demonstration in South Carolina. In between system tunings, the duo discussed the possibility of Masque Sound providing services like these as a separate business entity. The concept took off from there, and it is becoming a major growth area for the company.

Masque’s Production Services division delivers the perfect audience experience for its clients by providing top notch services. It differs from Masque Sound’s core business as a custom rental package provider by offering system design, shop prep, show labor services, audio system maintenance and custom electronics work. With a network of technicians that work in all departments, MPS can provide full service (A/V/L), if requested.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our new Production Services division,” says Dale, Professional Services Division Manager, Masque Sound. “Masque Sound has a deep knowledge base and equipment pool. Leveraging these resources seemed logical to grow the business. The new division allows our in-house talent to exercise their abilities within the Masque Sound brand while utilizing the inventory Masque Sound already owns and maintains.”

While the division is still in its early stages, it has already worked on some high-profile events, including The Lehman Trilogy at the Park Ave Armory, One Times Square Flash Mob, Antigone in Ferguson at St. Anns Church, Aerosmith on the Today Show and the NY Giants Post Game Live.

In addition, the MPS division plans to host quarterly open-house classes/seminars on manufacturers’ equipment that is an integral part of Masque Sound’s inventory as well as best practices within the audio industry. Planned upcoming events include Sennheiser and Shure product and real-world application/integration overviews and demonstrations. “We are always trying to learn more about our current and future products, and we want to be a resource for anyone who wants to better their own knowledge,” adds Dale. “These quarterly classes will give advanced users an even better understanding of the features of the equipment they will be using from us.”

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is led by President Geoff Shearing. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including Phantom of the Opera, MAMMA MIA!, Lion King, Jersey Boys, The Book of Mormon, Once, Kinky Boots, Aladdin and Fun Home to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including Western Connecticut State University, the Jim Wise Theatre at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and the historic St. Patrick's Cathedral. Masque Sound’s 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.