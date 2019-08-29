Magewell to Reveal New NDI® Hardware Decoder Model at IBC2019

August 29, 2019 — Nanjing, China: Continuing to empower broadcast and AV professionals’ transition to IP-based workflows with the industry’s broadest range of standalone NDI converters, Magewell will unveil the second powerful NDI decoder device in its Pro Convert family at the upcoming IBC2019 exhibition. The new Pro Convert for NDIto HDMI model will make its global debut in stand 8.A84 at the event, taking place September 13-17 in Amsterdam.

While Magewell’s Pro Convert encoders enable users to bring traditional video signals into IP workflows, the low-latency Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI decoder completes the chain by transforming a live NDI stream into a high-quality HDMI output for connection to a monitor, projector or other baseband device. This simplifies the use of NewTek’s popular media-over-IP technology in presentation and delivery applications such as digital signage, video walls, image magnification (IMAG), multi-site video distribution and long-distance, network-based media transport.

The Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI decodes NDI streams up to 2160x1200 at 60 frames per second for output over its HDMI 2.0 interface. Leveraging built-in, FPGA-based video processing, the device can also up-convert HD or 2K source streams to 4K for viewing on Ultra HD displays. The plug-and-play decoder features DHCP-based network configuration and can detect the video and audio characteristics of the target display device via EDID metadata, automatically selecting optimal output parameters or providing the user with a range of compatible choices.

Users can control advanced settings, select between NDI source streams and monitor the status of the decoder through a browser-based interface; wired or wireless keyboard or mouse; or using two on-device buttons that overlay an intuitive menu on the HDMI output. The device supports eight channels of audio in the NDI stream, with user control of audio gain, sample rate, channel selection and on-screen VU metering. Additional convenience and integration settings include image flip for inverted projector installations; safe area controls for ensuring the display of important content; and remote control of PTZ source cameras.

The Pro Convert for HDMI to NDI is the eighth model in Magewell’s growing Pro Convert product line, which also features six encoders with a flexible choice of input connectivity and encoding resolution. The company’s first-announced NDI decoder, the Pro Convert AIO RX, was recently named as “Best AV Accessory” in rAVe’s prestigious 2019 Best of InfoComm awards.

“Our Pro Convert products continue to earn industry accolades and customer acclaim for helping video production, broadcast and professional AV end-users and integrators easily and cost-effectively join the IP workflow revolution,” said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. “We are pleased to continue expanding it with new models and feature enhancements that add more value and allow customers to choose exactly the right configuration for their infrastructure needs.”

