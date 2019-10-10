Magewell Bringing New Eco Capture Models and North American Debuts to 2019 NAB Show New York

October 10, 2019 — Nanjing, China: Continuing its whirlwind world tour after highly-successful exhibits in China, Australia and Europe the past three months, Magewell is heading to the Big Apple next week with a full slate of new and recently-introduced solutions. Demonstrations in booth N354 at NAB Show New York (October 16 and 17) will include two products making their North American debuts, along with previously-unannounced new model variants in the company’s Eco Capture family of ultra-compact, power-efficient, M.2 video capture cards.

Already ideal for use in small and embedded systems, the new versions of the Eco Capture Dual HDMI M.2 and Eco Capture HDMI 4K M.2 make it even easier for integrators and OEM partners to incorporate high-performance HDMI video capture in the most space-limited form factors. While the initial models used a breakout cable connected perpendicularly to the M.2 card to provide externally-accessible HDMI ports, the new alternatives employ a flatter ribbon cable and daughtercard combination that requires less space.

The Eco Capture cards themselves continue to measure just 22x80mm (0.87x3.15in), matching the M.2 2280 size specification. The Eco Capture HDMI 4K M.2 captures one channel of 4K video up to 4096x2160 at 30 frames per second, while the dual-channel Eco Capture Dual HDMI M.2 can capture two HD or 2K video signals up to 1080p60 simultaneously.

Two products unveiled last month at IBC2019 in Amsterdam will make their stateside debuts at NAB Show New York – Magewell’s second hardware-based NDI decoder, the Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI, and the Ultra Stream SDI standalone encoder for recording and live streaming.

The eighth model in Magewell’s growing Pro Convert portfolio of video-over-IP encoders and decoders, the low-latency Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI decoder transforms a live NDI stream into a high-quality HDMI output for connection to a monitor, projector or other baseband device. This simplifies the use of NewTek’s popular media-over-IP technology in presentation and delivery applications such as digital signage, video walls, image magnification (IMAG) and multi-site video distribution.

The new Ultra Stream SDI brings 3G-SDI input connectivity to Magewell’s popular family of portable encoders, which make live streaming and recording remarkably easy even for non-professional operators. Users can record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons, a browser-based interface or an intuitive smartphone app. Recent features for all Ultra Stream models will also be presented, including support for 3G/4G mobile broadband modems.

Other featured products at Magewell’s NAB Show New York booth will include Magewell Bridge for software-based NDI conversion, the full range of Pro Convert NDI encoder and decoder hardware, and the company’s popular Pro Capture and USB Capture Plus lines of capture devices.

