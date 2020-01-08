Magewell to Showcase New Capture, Conversion and Streaming Innovations at ISE 2020

January 8, 2020 — Nanjing, China: The final ISE exhibition in Amsterdam before the show’s move to Barcelona is shaping up to be a big one for video capture, conversion and streaming innovator Magewell. Exhibiting in stand 8-G475 from February 11 to 14, the company will feature the global debuts of two new products alongside the first ISE showings of several recently unveiled solutions.

Highlighted demonstrations will span all three of company’s main product categories:

* Capture – Making its world premiere at ISE 2020, the ultra-compact, power-efficient Eco Capture SDI 4K Plus M.2 card captures 4K video at 60 frames per second over a single-link, 12G-SDI interface for use with popular AV software applications. Measuring just 22x80mm, the low-latency card is ideal for use in small and embedded systems where full-sized PCIe slots are not available. Four additional models in the Eco Capture family will also be shown, as well as the company’s popular Pro Capture series of PCIe cards and USB Capture line of external capture devices.

* Convert – Magewell offers the industry’s broadest range of low-latency NDI hardware converters to help simplify the transition to AV over IP for both integrators and end users. The Pro Convert family now offers six NDI encoder models and two decoders, including the recently-released Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI decoder for transforming NDI streams into high-quality HDMI baseband outputs. The company will also unveil a versatile new conversion product that seamlessly bridges the worlds of IP streaming and baseband signals. More details will be revealed closer to the show.

* Streaming – Shipping since last Fall but appearing at ISE for the first time, Magewell’s Ultra Stream SDI standalone encoder makes live streaming and recording remarkably easy even for non-technical users. The SDI-input model joins the proven Ultra Stream HDMI in letting users record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons, a browser-based interface or an intuitive smartphone app.

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, processing, streaming and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

