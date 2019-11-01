LynTec Powers Through AVL Challenges at LDI 2019

LENEXA, Kan. — Oct. 29, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems (AVL), announced it will showcase its new family of solder-free, plug and play RJ-45 switch sets and line of Xtend Power Control (XPC) remote relay modules and a standalone controller in Booth 663 at LDI 2019, Nov. 18-24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"The live design experience is exploding in more places than ever before, and for designers and integrators, it means they need flexible and simple-to-install power control systems and accessories," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "At LDI 2019, attendees will see how they can affordably and quickly extend power to circuits in their designs with our XPC series remote relay modules. We will also show our new switch set designed for the increasing number of RJ-45 connections found in installations today."

Designed to increase installation efficiency and simplify maintenance, the new solder-free RJ-45 switch sets include the Locking Wall Plate Switch Set family available either as single gang stainless steel wall plate (SS-2PL), a brushed aluminum decora insert (SS-2DPL), or the locking rack plate switch set (SS-2LRP). Each set includes pre-installed PC board with a modular connector and screw terminal strip and features a locking switch, two keys, and a tumbler lock position label for plug and play installation. They are compatible with LynTec's PDS, MSP, MSLC, RPC, and RPCR products. Switch sets that require soldering will also be available by request.

At the booth, LynTec will demonstrate how the XPC series of remote relay modules extends beyond the traditional reach of the company's RPC and RPCR relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, the XPC modules can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere else equipment is located. Users simply connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in each device that needs customizable power control via LynTec's IP-based GUI.

The family includes the 20A XRM 20 Relay Module with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs; the 30A XRM 30 Relay Module with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle; a 1-RU rack-mounted XRS 20 Rack Sequencer powered from a 20A circuit to provide control to three separate duplex receptacles with independent relay switches for onboard sequencing; and a vertical rack-mounted XRS 80 Rack Sequencer strip that can manage up to four 20A circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control. In addition, the series features the XPC stand-alone controller, which brings all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller to a stand-alone 1-RU rack-mounted enclosure.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

