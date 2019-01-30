LynTec Now Shipping Xtend Power Control Rack Sequencer and Standalone Controller

LENEXA, Kan. — Jan. 29, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, is now shipping the new Xtend Power Control (XPC) Series XRS Rack Sequencer and standalone controller. The new sequencer extends beyond the traditional reach of the company's award-winning power control panels, providing customers with a sequencing solution that isn't limited by where their existing panel is located. With the standalone controller, they can also add LynTec's patented, web-based control system to any device that is on the same network.

"Power control isn't a luxury, it's a necessity in today's advanced AVL applications, which can make controlling and protecting circuits that aren't located close to a panel a difficult and expensive undertaking," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "With the new XPC series, we've made it easy and affordable for customers to extend the power control capabilities that our RPC motorized circuit breaker panel, RPCR electrical relay panel, or NPAC rack-mounted relay panel provide, while eliminating all the complex wiring involved."

LynTec's new XPC remote relay modules offer unmatched installation flexibility — in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays — anywhere equipment is located. Each module contains an electrical connection, a power plug, and an Ethernet port. Integration is simple and straightforward: simply connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in the equipment that needs power control. Using LynTec's IP-based GUI, users can set up and customize the control and sequencing for each device. The XRS Rack Sequencer includes two models:

• XRS 20 Rack Sequencer: a 1RU, rack-mounted enclosure powered from a 20-amp circuit to provide control to three duplex receptacles, each of which has its own relay switch for onboard sequencing.

• XRS 80 Rack Sequencer: a hardwired, vertical, rack-mounted strip that can manage up to four 20-amp circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control.

The XPC standalone controller features LynTec's trusted RPC control solution that previously was only available in LynTec's RPC series motorized circuit breaker panel, RPCM mobile distro, RPCR wall-mounted relay panel, or NPAC rack-mounted relay panel in a standalone 1RU rack-mounted enclosure. This eliminates the costs of purchasing preconfigured controllable circuit breakers or relays while providing customers with a way to operate one or more remotely placed relay modules spread out over an extended area or venue. Easy to set up, operate, and maintain, the controller can control AVL systems across multiple control zones and protocols, and offers customizable step rates and delay settings for sequencing, load shedding at the circuit level for emergency off, auto-on for egress lighting, a built-in timer for automated control, and more. In addition to onboard control options, the XPC controller can interface with any third-party control system that communicates with Telnet, HTTP, DMX512, sACN, or contact closure signals.

More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

