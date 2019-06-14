LynTec Now Shipping XRM Standalone Relay Modules

Visit LynTec at InfoComm 2019, Booth 4154

LENEXA, Kan. — June 12, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, is now shipping the new Xtend Power Control (XPC) Series XRM relay modules. The remote relay modules extend beyond the traditional reach of the company's relay panels and motorized circuit breakers.

"Until now, customers faced limitations on how they could control circuits that were on the other side of a venue. It was a huge and expensive undertaking," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Now with the new XRM relay modules, we've created a scalable and affordable approach for these applications. Customers have all the features, capabilities, and reliability of our larger panels, but with a much lower total cost of ownership."

LynTec's standalone XRM relay modules are available in two models: the XRM 20 Relay Module in a 20-amp cube enclosure with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs and the XRM 30 Relay Module in a 30-amp cube enclosure with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle. The modules can be placed anywhere imaginable: on rigging, behind line arrays or anywhere equipment is located. Each module contains an electrical connection, a power plug, and an Ethernet port. Integration is simple and straightforward: Connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in the equipment that needs power control. Using LynTec's IP-based GUI, users can set up and customize the protocol for each device, providing an integrated and affordable approach to whole venue power control.

