Luxul to Bring Reliability and High Performance to IBS 2019 With Latest Networking Solutions for the Smart Home

DRAPER, Utah — Feb. 14, 2019 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced its technology line-up for the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), taking place February 19-21 in Las Vegas. In the Legrand booth SU614, the company will exhibit a wide range of solutions for home builders that deliver reliable, high-performance networks in smart homes, including Gigabit switches; the next generation of wireless controller technology; indoor and outdoor wireless access points (APs); wired and wireless routers; intelligent network power distribution units (PDU); and the Wi-Fi Assurance Program exclusively for builders.

"Every aspect of the smart home is powered by the network, so rock-solid reliability and exceptional performance from all components — from routers and switches to wireless APs — are absolutely critical to delivering the seamless experience users expect," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "At IBS 2019, we'll be showcasing a full line-up of solutions that not only meet these standards but offer advanced capabilities that simplify installations and allow integrators to remotely monitor and support their clients' systems to lower costs and increase customer satisfaction."

Highlighted Luxul managed switches at IBS 2019 will include the 12-port/8 PoE+ XMS-1208P, which features port Auto-Recovery and Power Scheduling to ensure system reliability and uptime. Auto-Recovery allows the switch to power cycle unresponsive PoE devices, and Power Scheduling allows switch PoE ports to be turned on or off on a schedule. Enabling simple network expansion, the XMS-1208P features two Gigabit RJ-45 uplink ports and two SFP ports. Luxul will also be showcasing its 8-port XGS-1008 and 5-port XGS-1005 Gigabit desktop switches.

Luxul's XWC-1000 wireless controller will be on display, with support for up to 16 APs, allowing each AP to be configured for a designated wireless channel in addition to supporting individual wireless transmit power adjustment. Newly deployed APs are now automatically added for plug-and-play installation. Luxul's Roam Assist™ technology built into the wireless controller ensures that mobile devices are always connected to the best AP for the highest performance.

Featured indoor wireless AP solutions include the Apex™ line of access points: XAP-810, XAP-1510, and XAP-1610. For smaller networks, the cost-effective XAP-810 offers 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band technology and 5GHz beamforming for data rates up to 1200Mbps. The XAP-1510 features 802.11ac 3x3 dual-band technology and 2.4 and 5GHz beamforming for data rates up to 1900Mbps. The XAP-1610 AC3100 dual-band wireless AP features advanced 4x4 MU-MIMO (802.11ac Wave 2) technology and 2.4 and 5GHz beamforming for data rates up to 3167Mbps. The AP is designed to enhance transmission and reception performance, producing higher throughput when experiencing medium to weak signals within the effective range.

For superior wireless coverage outside, Luxul's outdoor APs feature rugged IP-65-rated designs, pole or wall mounting options, and simple set-up and installation. On display at IBS 2019 will be the 300N XAP-1240 featuring multi-stream 802.11n wireless technology; the dual-band AC1200 XAP-1440 featuring multi-stream 802.11ac technology for data rates up to 1200Mbps; and the dual-band AC1200 XWO-BAP1 bridging AP to deliver connectivity to remote locations such as outbuildings and guest houses.

For ultra-fast streaming and bandwidth-intensive applications, Luxul's wired Gigabit dual-WAN Epic 5 router will be on display. The router combines Gigabit WAN-to-LAN speeds with built-in Domotz remote management and Router Limits content management technologies to lower operation costs and put homeowners in control of their internet experience. Highlighted wireless routers will include the XWR-1200 dual-band AC1200 Gigabit router, which features high performance 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO technology for data rates up to 1200Mbps.

Fast and easy to set up, the Luxul PDU-2 on display allows for the local monitoring and rebooting of unresponsive devices, while its self-healing function performs reboots automatically to avoid costly truck rolls and service calls for integrators. Power management features for the PDU-2 include MOV surge and spike protection for connected equipment in addition to remote sequencing for controlled startup and shutdown.

Finally, Luxul will highlight its Wi-Fi Assurance Program for home builders. With the initiative, the company is providing dealers and builders with certified wired and wireless network designs — complete with tech support — that are guaranteed to meet their customers' reliability and performance requirements.

