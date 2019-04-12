Luxul 'Burning LAN' Webinar Festival Lineup Announced for Q2 2019

DRAPER, Utah — April 11, 2019 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced the webinar lineup for the company's Q2 2019 "Burning LAN" festival. Inspired by legendary rock songs, festival sessions are designed to help Luxul's dealer fan base expand its IP networking knowledge and master the company's products.

"Last year, the 'Luxul City Limits' festival was a huge hit and played to a capacity crowd," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "We're bringing the magic back with 'Burning LAN,' which features three new headlining sessions covering our self-healing feature, networking basics, and the latest in WiFi technologies — no camping required."

Featuring such hits as:

• Heals So Good (Inspired by Van Halen's "Feels So Good")

Wednesday, April 17, 2019: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT

Yeah, heals so good (heals so good), heals so nice (so nice).

Join us for an overview of our self-healing feature. Learn how it benefits you and how to set it up on compatible switches — questions welcome!

• Networking Man (Inspired by Rush's "Working Man")

Wednesday, May 22, 2019: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT

I guess that's why they call me, they call me the networkin' man.

By the end of this webinar, they'll be calling you the networkin' man! Join us for an overview of networking basics, including info on IP addresses, subnets, DNS/DDNS, router and switch configurations, and more.

• Wireless Wizard (Inspired by The Who's "Pinball Wizard")

Wednesday, June 19, 2019: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT

That custom electronics design kid, sure does a mean install.

Wanna be a wireless wizard like Tommy? We'll show you how he does it with a high-level overview of the latest in WiFi, including Luxul's controller and roaming solution.

To get your seat for the webinars, please visit https://www.luxul.com/events.aspx.

