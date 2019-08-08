Litton Entertainment Joins Other Leading Media Companies in Utilizing eTribez's Newly Launched Cloud-Based Production Management Platform

Los Angeles, CA, August 8, 2019 – eTribez, the company behind an unprecedented, end-to-end, Cloud-based Production Management Platform called eTribez Production Management, has announced that Litton Entertainment will join other leading media companies in utilizing the company’s just-launched Production Management solution. Litton becomes the first TV production company in the U.S. to do so.

The announcement was made jointly by Ted Bookstaver, eTribez’s Vice President, Client Relations, North America, and David Doyle, EVP, Production & Development, Litton Entertainment.

The eTribez Production Management Platform has just become available, on a global basis, to producers of content for the entertainment, broadcasting, promo, and advertising industries. The benefits of the new platform offer producers of original content an easy-to-use, Cloud-based platform that is accessible from any device, updates in real time, and is comprised of complementary “Modules” that communicate with each other. The new platform unifies and synchronizes every aspect of the production process via one centralized solution; it is highly secure, has been ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified, and is GDPR compliant.

David Doyle, Executive Vice President of Production & Development for Litton Entertainment, commented, “Litton produces over 800 hours of Emmy-winning content for ABC, CBS, NBC, The CW, and Telemundo each year and continues to expand its already significant television footprint into new arenas in content creation. eTribez provides us with a unified solution that integrates our expansive production needs into one platform.”

Adds Bookstaver: “We’re absolutely thrilled that our new Platform has so quickly captured the imagination of several important players across the global television production community, including Litton Entertainment. We will continue to spread the word about the eTribez Production Management solution, as more and more important producers continue to embrace this unprecedented new production tool for their diverse programming efforts.”

ABOUT LITTON ENTERTAINMENT:

Litton Entertainment, a division of Hearst Television, is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry, creating and distributing quality programming for over 20 years with a specialty in educational and informational (“E/I”) programming. Litton talent and crews can often be found traveling the globe producing Emmy winning, content distributed worldwide. Litton's Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, was the first program block of its kind and airs Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide.

Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team: It's Epic! including the multiple Emmy Award-winning CBS series Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (SEEN IN ABOVE PHOTO); The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a three-hour destination featuring E/I programming; NBC stations with six original E/I series under the iconic brand The More You Know; and Telemundo with the three-hour Mi Telemundo block of programming.

Litton's syndication and news division distributes a diverse slate of programs including the E/I block Go Time! and Consumer Reports TV. For more information, visit http://www.litton.tv. Litton is majority-owned by Hearst: http://www.hearst.com/

ABOUT ETRIBEZ:

With offices in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and London, eTribez is a world leader in providing comprehensive digital solutions for the Casting and Production of scripted and non-scripted content for today’s entertainment, broadcasting, promo, and advertising industries.

Since 2012, eTribez has provided its unique, Cloud-based Casting and Audience Engagement solution to major TV industry clients based in 20 territories around the world – these include ITV Studios, Fremantle Media, Endemol Shine Group, FOX, WB, Sony Pictures Television, the BBC, Canal +, NBC, Univision, Televisa, MTV, TV Globo, RTL, and many others, in such locations as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. Utilizing the eTribez Casting solution, these top entities have produced over 300 non-scripted TV series, including such hit global TV formats as Big Brother, Idol, Got Talent, Survivor, The Voice, The Amazing Race, MasterChef, The Chase, and many others.

In 2019, eTribez launched its unprecedented Production Management Platform solution – a revolutionary, end-to-end, Cloud-based platform that allows production executives the ability to gain more control - and obtain immediate, real-time data – for all of their production activities, even across multiple and concurrent productions, by providing easy oversight of all production operations and resources. The GDPR-compliant Production Management platform, designed as a full ERP for Studios and production companies for TV and Films, effectively manages, in one secure online location, all of the planning, budgeting, scheduling, resource management, staffing, and casting requirements necessary to ensure successful, cost-efficient productions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.etribez.com/about-etribez/

