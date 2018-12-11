Legrand | AV Hires Rob Atkins as Middle Atlantic Regional Brand Sales Manager

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Dec. 11, 2018 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced today that Rob Atkins has joined the company as regional brand sales manager, southeast. In this position, Atkins will work closely with sales teams and product management to foster relationships with local integrators and consultants by providing brand expertise relative to the Middle Atlantic portfolio of solutions including racks, technical furniture, and power.

"As Legrand | AV continues to strengthen its partnership with customers, we're investing to expand our teams with deep knowledge of the independent brands in each region across the U.S.," said John Stenzel, director of sales for Middle Atlantic Products, Legrand | AV. "Rob has more than 20 years of AV experience, including six with Middle Atlantic. His experience and proven track record will help drive strategies that will strengthen our industry relationships and sales."

The appointment of Atkins further reflects the Legrand | AV commitment to a new, streamlined sales structure that unifies the multiple brands under a single banner, while maintaining the depth of expertise and superb customer experience for which the company is known. Atkins has held sales and development management positions with several AV companies. He also served as regional sales manager for Middle Atlantic, laying the foundation for understanding the company's broad product offering and identifying the solutions that will solve customers' AV integration and technology challenges.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands, are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a Divison of Legrand which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

