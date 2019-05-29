Premium 12G-SDI 4KUHD BNC Assemblies with Canare Cable by Laird Digital Cinema

Mount Marion, N.Y., May 29, 2019 - Laird Digital Cinema, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced digital video products, introduces 3 new 12G-SDI BNC cable assemblies built with Canare cables. All 3 cables are compliant with ST 2082-1 standards for 12G-SDI formats to meet the demands of big bandwidth requirements in eSports, live events and similar arena venues. Designed for 4KUHD video transport, each cable is suitable for fixed installations in rack to rack applications, camera to support equipment with 12G-SDI ports, and OB truck wiring.

The L8CUHD-B-B 13 AWG cable assemblies feature a transmission distance of 430 feet, while the highly flexible L45CHWS-B-B 18AWG is designed for repeated bending with a maximum transmission distance up to 164 feet. The smaller diameter and lightweight 21 AWG L33CUHD-MBMB is terminated with a micro BNC plug (HD-BNC compatible) and is designed to incorporate more cables into smaller spaces with a maximum transmission distance of 190 feet.

About Laird Digital Cinema

Laird Digital Cinema, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leader in the innovative design and manufacture of quality broadcast interface technology for professionals and serious content creators working at all levels of production in major US broadcast networks, cable operators, production and post-production companies, mobile/ENG vehicles, theme parks, corporate and industrial facilities, and houses of worship. The Laird Digital Cinema name is recognized for quality, integrity, and longevity.