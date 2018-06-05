Sescom Portable Audio Over Fiber Extender for Remote Locations

Mount Marion, N.Y. – June 5, 2018 - Sescom, a leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio transformers and interface technology, introduces a new battery-operated audio over fiber extender that sends balanced mic or line level signals up to 12.4 miles over a single fiber cable.

The SES-X-FA2 transmitter and receiver each feature two balanced XLR inputs and two XLR outputs, and a simplex ST connector. The receiver includes a switch for selecting mic or line level for each channel. Designed for studio or field applications the transmitter and the receiver can be powered with AC power adapters or 9VDC batteries (both included).

“In addition to standard power adapters, this extender can be powered with batteries making it ideal for remote location applications such as ENG, OB vans, stadiums and theaters," commented Jon Fitzer, director of Sescom.

For more information, visit the Sescom web site, www.sescom.com

About Sescom

Sescom is an innovative manufacturer of professional audio accessories for broadcast, studio and live sound applications and used by pro-audio professionals, audiophiles and musicians. Sescom’s unique problem-solving products are designed by Audio Engineers for Audio Engineers.