Camplex Signal Extender & Tactical Reel System for Fast Deployment of 3G-SDI Video over Fiber

Saugerties, N.Y. – November 19, 2018 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cables and accessories, introduces a new signal extender and tactical reel system for the rapid deployment and extension of 3G-SDI video over fiber for outside broadcast and live event productions.

The CMX-TACNGO-3GTR system consists of a fiber optic mini 3GHD/SDI converter/extender system fitted to a cable reel with 1000 feet of ST tactical fiber optic cable and is designed to run camera signals to a production switcher or production switcher output to playout. The fiber converter extends a 3G-SDI signal supporting 1080p@60Hz and can carry SDI or SD signals when a monitoring solution is required. For monitoring purposes, the system receiver features optical signal indicators, power indicators, and link indicators that display system status of operation.

