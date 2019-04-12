Lady V to Take Center Stage at IMSTA FESTA London

TORONTO — April 12, 2019 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that Grammy® Award-winning songwriter and singer Lady V will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA London, which will take place May 25 at the SAE Institute London.

Lady V began studying piano at the age of 3, later took up guitar, and began touring worldwide with The New Seekers at just 17. As a songwriter, she broke onto the music scene with Grammy and ASCAP awards for the Dirty Vegas hit "Days Go By," which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance chart for 16 nonconsecutive weeks and earned a spot on Billboard’s Decade-End Chart. Since then, she has penned more than 20 singles — with at least 10 songs becoming No. 1 dance chart hits — for artists including Brandy, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Keyshia Cole. Lady V also is a featured singer on singles and recordings for the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Eminem, Antillas, Fisherman & Hawkins, Solis & Sean Truby, Markus Schulz, Rusko, and Conjure One.

"Lady V is an exciting artist whose style in penning sharp lyrics and crafting memorable melodic hooks has been embraced by diverse artists topping charts around the world," said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. "Her talent as a writer and performer is phenomenal, as is her success in collaborating successfully with other artists. We’re looking forward to an interesting keynote in London!"

A celebration of music technology, IMSTA FESTA is a free event open to registered attendees from across the music-making community — professional and semi-professional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers, as well as music students and educators. IMSTA FESTA London will feature panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, and networking opportunities in an environment where music makers can network, interact, and learn from one another face to face.

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from the industry's top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Accusonus, Arturia, Avid, Best Service, Blue Cat Audio, Celemony Software, Eventide, FabFilter, FL Studio, IK Multimedia, KV331, MAGIX, NUGEN Audio, PreSonus, Reveal Sound, sonarworks, sonible, Sonnox, u-he, and xils lab. Exhibitors will offer product-specific tips and techniques and provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA London will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. As the day concludes, the most exceptional of these songs will be judged along with other regional entries for the 2019 IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest. The regional winner will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA London will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at the SAE Institute London, located at 297 Kingsland Road, London, E8 4DD, UK.

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest is available at www.imsta.org.

