KRK ROKIT G4 Monitors Now Available Worldwide

CHATSWORTH, CA, MAY 6, 2019– KRK Systems, part of the Gibson family of brands, is now shipping the ROKIT G4 – its fourth generation of the world’s best-selling studio monitors. The ROKIT G4 product range, which includes 5-, 7-, 8- and 10-inch models, are competitively priced and have been completely reengineered and re-designed from the ground up. The G4 monitors incorporate many of the advanced features of KRK’s professional-grade V Series 4 monitors, improving and enhancing the ROKIT line. The new G4s are the perfect solution for turning project studios into professional music-creation environments.

The ROKIT G4s feature an on-board DSP-driven Graphic EQ with 25 settings to help condition any acoustic environment while offering new levels of versatility in a studio monitor. They are also the only monitors in their class with an LCD screen to display DSP-driven EQ settings. Additionally, all system elements of the ROKIT G4 monitors are cohesively designed and engineered to work perfectly with its advanced drivers made with Kevlar, efficient Class D power amplifiers and front-firing port, which collectively extend accurate and tight bass reproduction, and improve audio integrity while minimizing listening fatigue.

“Our team put a great deal of time, energy and research into developing this product that has the power to transform any environment into a professional project studio,” says Jimmy R. Landry, Global Director of Marketing, Pro Audio Division, Gibson Brands, Inc. “If you compare the KRK G4 monitors with the G3s, you will instantly hear the difference between the two, especially on the low-end accuracy—it’s dimensional with a lot of detail. The high-end is more open and detailed as well. With selectable DSP-driven EQ presets and an on-board LCD, the user experience has significantly improved – and we believe there isn’t a more complete studio monitor available at this price point that delivers such high-end performance.”

The KRK ROKIT G4 Studio Monitors feature a systematically designed low resonance enclosure for minimal distortion and colorization, and a high-density ISO foam pad that decouples the speaker from the surface, which minimizes vibration transmission for improved clarity.

The bi-amp G4 range includes RP5 (5-inch), RP7 (7-inch) and RP8 (8-inch) models for pristine near-field monitoring. An additional tri-amp RP10-3 (10-inch) version incorporates a 4.5-inch mid-range woofer and one-inch tweeter for mid-field monitoring. The RP10-3 can also be arranged in horizontal mode by allowing the user to rotate the mid-range woofer and tweeter by 90 degrees for more precise listening accuracy and versatility. All G4 models feature a built-in brick-wall limiter, which automatically engages at maximum amp-level to maintain a balanced sound, protect the system and offer better and wider dynamics. In addition, KRK is working on a standalone “KRK Audio Tools App,” which will soon be available for download in Google Play and iOS app stores. The app will assist with monitor placement; level matching; subwoofer level and crossover setting assistance; polarity; and EQ for all KRK monitor lines.

For more information, visit: www.itisrokitscience.com.

