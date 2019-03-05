Kayo Sports Selects AWS for Vast Majority of its Cloud Infrastructure

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced Kayo Sports, Australia’s new dedicated multi-sport streaming service, has selected AWS to facilitate reliable, scalable, and personalized live streaming and video catch-up functionality. Powered by FOX SPORTS Australia, ESPN, and beIN SPORTS, Kayo offers more than 50 sports events instantly streamed from Australia and other countries for viewing on iOS and Android mobile devices, laptops and PCs, and on TVs with Telstra TV, Apple TV and Chromecast Ultra apps.

Kayo uses AWS Elemental Live encoding on premises, Amazon CloudFront, and other AWS services, to power new kinds of viewing experiences. This includes Kayo SplitView, which offers up to four events or camera angles on one screen on selected devices. The same AWS workflow supports Kayo Key Moments, which captures highlights from matches, so sports fans can get straight to the action they want to watch.

Enabling viewers to watch how and when they want, the Kayo online sports service features pause, rewind, and replay functionality delivered by AWS Elemental MediaPackage in Apple HLS and MPEG DASH streams. To help deliver the best possible viewing experience, the end-to-end AWS Elemental live streaming workflow delivers broadcast-quality video content with much lower delay than traditional live streaming sports simulcasts.

Kayo’s video infrastructure is architected for availability, scalability, and low latency. Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) provides elastic compute capacity based on demand, while AWS Elemental MediaPackage is supported across multiple AWS Availability Zones to reliably repackage and originate content for delivery to Amazon CloudFront.

Storage built on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud and Amazon Simple Storage Service Glacier (Amazon S3 Glacier) is used to analyze live performance data to support continuous optimization. AWS Lambda and AWS Step Functions provide a serverless execution of sign-ups and user validation.

Thomas Kaurin, Director of Technology at Kayo Sports, said, “Kayo provides a new way for Australians to experience sport. With over 30,000 hours of content and game-changing features, it’s critical we deliver the best possible experience to sports-loving Aussies. AWS helps Kayo do this through its fast pace of innovation, with constantly evolving tools that help us deliver a world class experience.”

Paul Migliorini, Managing Director ANZ at AWS said, “The time-critical nature of sports puts a premium on performance that goes beyond any other type of content streaming. AWS means broadcasters can have full confidence of an outstanding live user experience while providing the compelling library of sports that consumers expect.”

About Amazon Web Services

For almost 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 60 Availability Zones (AZs) within 20 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.