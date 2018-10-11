NAB New York: JVC Unveils New CONNECTED CAM Studio Camera

WAYNE, NJ (Oct. 11, 2018) – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has announced the GY-HC900ST, a new CONNECTED CAM designed specifically for studio and multi-camera EFP use. With an advanced communications engine that optimizes both image processing and IP performance, the GY-HC900ST brings new levels of connectivity to studio cameras. JVC will demonstrate the full line of CONNECTED CAM products at the 2018 NAB Show New York (Booth N333), which runs Oct. 17-18 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

Based on the new GY-HC900 CONNECTED CAM model, the GY-HC900ST features three 2/3-inch CMOS sensors for 10-bit, full HD imagery, and delivers excellent sensitivity (F12 at 60Hz, F13 at 50Hz in extended mode). The camera is also equipped with an industry standard B4 lens mount and four-position optical filter. A 3.5-inch LCD panel provides menu navigation, while an optional LCD monitor can be mounted as a studio viewfinder.

While the GY-HC900ST offers dual 3G-SDI outputs and an HDMI output, the camera has been designed to integrate seamlessly with JVC’s FS-900 camera module for fiber-based studios. The module attaches to the camera via a 68-pin interface, and feeds 3G‑SDI signals, control, audio, sync, and intercom to the JVC Base Station. With built-in gigabit Ethernet, the 2 RU Base Station supports up to three cameras and provides video-over-IP functionality for an elegant and affordable studio solution.

“We have been very encouraged by the amount of interest CONNECTED CAM has gained since we launched it at NAB earlier this year,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “When customers saw the amazing picture quality and very competitive pricing, they began requesting a studio model almost immediately. CONNECTED CAM brings affordable 2/3-inch imagery to broadcasters and other multi-camera studio facilities.”

Beyond traditional studio operation, the GY-HC900ST supports a complete IP workflow, including streaming performance up to 20 Mbps with low latency (less than 500ms). When paired with an optional ProHD Bridge cellular uplink, the camera offers simultaneous decoding for return video and IFB, which eliminates the need for an additional IFB system. Plus, camera functions can also be controlled via web browser or the JVC RM-LP100 remote camera control.

Dual SDHC/SDXC media ports provide on-board ISO recording of both MPEG-2 at up to 35 Mbps, which is widely used by broadcasters, and H.264 (.MOV), which provides production quality 10‑bit, 1080/60p 4:2:2 footage. For creative flexibility, the GY‑HC900ST also offers an HDR mode (hybrid log gamma) and up to 120fps 1080p slow-motion recording. Other features include a genlock input, time code in/out, three XLR audio inputs, Ethernet and USB ports, wireless audio module slot, and an additional slot for future expansion.

The GY-HC900ST CONNECTED CAM will be available later this month at an MSRP of $12,500 without lens.

