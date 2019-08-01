Just Add Power Set to Shred at CEDIA Expo 2019 With "Guitars For Vets" Giveaway

LARGO, Fla. — Aug. 1, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced the company will be giving away three classic red bullseye-designed Kramer '84 guitars at CEDIA Expo 2019 — Sept. 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver — as part of J+P's partnership with Guitars For Vets (G4V). Attendees will have the chance to win a guitar each day of the expo in booth 1817. For each guitar given away, J+P will donate four acoustic guitars — with the winner's name on them — and a year's worth of lessons to American veterans.

This is the fourth year J+P has held a guitar giveaway. This year's prize — the Kramer '84 — is styled in the image of the original Kramer Baretta of 1984, played by such master shredders as Eddie Van Halen and Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars. For a chance to win, attendees must visit J+P's booth to enter and be present during the daily 3 p.m. drawing.

"This is the fourth year we've given away guitars at CEDIA to support and raise the visibility of G4V's important mission," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager for J+P. "This year, 12 veterans will receive brand-new guitars. With G4V, vets have described rehab as band camp, where they learn, create, and bond with other vets to make music. Music is a powerful healing tool. We couldn't be prouder to be a part of helping these deserving heroes."

Founded in 2007, G4V donates guitars to veterans using the medium of music to help them readjust to life after service and cope with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. G4V currently operates more than 80 chapters in 40 states across the U.S. with the assistance of over 200 volunteers nationwide.

During CEDIA, J+P is also rolling out the red carpet with an invitation to party with Dr. Crüe, the premier Mötley Crüe tribute band, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Summit Music House in Denver. Sponsored in partnership with Luxul, attendees can pick up tickets at booth 1817.

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment, and increases system value over time.

