Just Add Power Names Taylor Wolf Its Director of Branding

LARGO, Fla. — May 16, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced today that Taylor Wolf has joined the company as its director of branding. In her new role, she will have a wide range of duties, guiding J+P's branding experience via marketing communications and being the face of the company at on-site dealer events, training sessions, and more.

Before joining J+P, Wolf served as a graphic designer for companies in the consumer tech and social media industries, leveraging a deep skill set in media asset creation, video production and editing, marketing event planning, and administration. Previously, she held the positions of social media director for the town of Belleair, Florida, and assistant director for the Global Peace Film Festival in Winter Park.

"Taylor has a unique vision and the ability to deliver a compelling brand experience both on and off the screen," said Ed Qualls, CEO and founder of J+P. "As we move into an exciting new chapter in the evolution of our brand, we're thrilled to welcome her to the Just Add Power team."

"It's an exciting time to be joining J+P," said Wolf. "With the AV over IP market growing at a rapid pace, J+P continues to lead the way in expanding the depth and breadth of what the technology can achieve. I'm looking forward to driving the company's branding efforts with our dealers, customers, and industry partners."

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. Their mission — to protect customers' investments in HDMI® over IP infrastructure and increase system value over time. To achieve this, J+P has embraced an evolutionary, as opposed to revolutionary, design and manufacturing philosophy. The result has been the creation of an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for years, with improvements made through free firmware updates. When new hardware becomes necessary to support new features, J+P builds it with an eye on backwards compatibility. The company's approach has resonated with integrators; today J+P's solutions are a staple in a number of markets including residential, commercial, hospitality, worship, sports, retail, and more.

