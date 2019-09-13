Just Add Power Introduces New Instant Install Application

Visit Just Add Power at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 1817

LARGO, Fla. — Sept. 12, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced today that the company has expanded its Just OS firmware ecosystem with the addition of the Instant Install application. Making its debut in booth 1817 at CEDIA Expo 2019, the application provides fast auto configuration for any gigabit switch.

With the Instant Install app, installers can easily incorporate any gigabit switch that supports jumbo frames — managed or not — into their J+P matrix. They simply connect their devices anywhere on the switch and click a single button, and their devices are found and configured, and a driver is built — all in less than two minutes.

"Installers have been asking for an app that would take the guesswork out of any project, and we're proud to announce that it's here," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager for J+P. "With the Instant Install app, one click is all that's needed to configure all the devices connected to the gigabit switch. A few lucky integrators have already seen it in action, and they've been blown away by its speed and reliability."

In addition to the Instant Install app, the Just OS ecosystem comprises J+P's Plug-Play-Present logic control for intuitive and reliable connection and switching of sources; the Switch Please web application for matrix switching of any J+P device from any web browser; and the Every Switch Supported firmware, which allows integrators to build any size 4K matrix on an existing network without having to change switches.

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

