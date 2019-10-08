Just Add Power Drives the Evolution of Entertainment at Texas Multiplex

LARGO, Fla. — Oct. 8, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced that its Ultra HD over IP video distribution system was selected and successfully installed in the new EVO Entertainment multiplex in Schertz, Texas. Charged with creating a high-tech wonderland and dazzling guests with an abundance of displays and video walls, customer-experience creator Mood Texas relied on J+P's solutions to cost-effectively and reliably distribute video to 48 screens and 4K UHD laser projectors across the 73,000-square-foot facility.

"The amount of displays and size of the multiplex really put the focus on video distribution in this project," said Andrew Adams, senior account executive at Mood Texas. "We required a solution that provided fast switching and unmatched reliability, while simplifying installation as well as offering easy expansion if EVO Entertainment wanted to add one of its other 40 multiplex displays to the system. Just Add Power checks all of these boxes, and we've had nothing but success using their AV over IP solutions in the past. It was an easy call to rely on them."

EVO Entertainment's Ultra HD Over IP system offers ultra-low 16 ms of latency from source to screen and supports 4K Ultra HD resolutions and HDMI 2.0 devices with HDCP 2.2. The platform enables seamless switching between HDMI sources of any resolution as well as uncompressed lossless multichannel audio formats including Dolby Atmos support. Video wall functionality is built-in for displays installed in portrait and flipped configurations as well as image push, pull, and pop features. An integrated scaler on the receiver automatically adjusts the picture to fit the screen.

Each of the multiplex's 12 rack sources — 10 DirecTV receivers and two Spectrio 10 Foot Wave digital signage players — is equipped with a J+P VBS-HDIP-707 PoE transmitter. J+P's VBS-HDIP-508 PoE receivers are attached to the 20 panels of the bar's wraparound video wall, eight projectors and displays in the bowling alley, six 43-inch portrait panels located outside the facility's bathrooms, two 75-inch Sunbright screens on the patio, and a 65-inch display in the billiard room. In addition, the multiplex's three private event rooms each feature a display with a J+P receiver, as well as a 3G+WP2 wall plate transmitter to allow guests to play video from their laptops. The Ultra HD Over IP platform is engineered to provide complete scalability, so expanding the system with an additional screen or source is as simple as adding another receiver or transmitter.

"Today's multiplex experience goes far beyond popcorn and a movie. EVO Entertainment, for example, also offers bowling lanes, an arcade, a restaurant and bar, and private event rooms, all under one roof," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "As demonstrated in this installation, video distribution is playing an increasingly important role for integrators in delivering the high-tech guest experience their clients' want to create in these large spaces. Our Ultra HD over IP system gives them the tools they need to do it affordably and easily, without sacrificing quality and reliability."

Information about Mood Texas is available at http://moodtexas.com/. More information about J+P and its products is available at www.justaddpower.com.

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

