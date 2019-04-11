Just Add Power Adds Training to Spring 2019 Schedule

LARGO, Fla. — April 9, 2019 — Due to high demand, Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced the addition of three new Level 1 System Design & Configuration training sessions to its spring 2019 schedule. Taking place May 15-17, May 29-31, and June 26-28 at the company's Largo, Florida headquarters, the course is designed to provide attendees with an introduction to J+P, HDMI over IP, and basic networking, while offering a hands-on experience setting up a system from beginning to end.

"To provide attendees with the best training experience possible, we have always kept our class sizes small — an approach that has earned us a lot of positive feedback," said Eric Martin, education director at Just Add Power. "However, at the rate that residential and commercial installers are switching to Just Add Power from legacy HDMI matrix solutions, it has also meant a pronounced shortage of spaces in our spring schedule. We are thrilled to have this problem. And since we won't compromise on the quality of our training, the only solution is to open our doors for more classes."

J+P's Level 1 System Design & Configuration course combines the skills of the company's knowledgeable staff with a relaxed, bespoke, and integrator-centered experience. Led by Martin, the three-day training session stays true to the evolutionary product philosophy of the company, covering the entire chain of use, including product tutorials, system design, installation scenarios, and troubleshooting. Holding the sessions at J+P's headquarters allows integrators to enjoy a beautiful Florida beachside setting, as well as access to the expert staff at all levels of the company, including CEO and founder Ed Qualls. Dinners with the J+P team let attendees witness first-hand the culture of the company — valuing a deep product knowledge, teamwork, collaboration, and making the job fun.

To register for one of the newly added Level 1 System Design & Configuration training sessions, please visit http://www.bit.ly/HDIPspring2019. Space is limited and expected to fill quickly, so reserve your spot now.

About Just Add Power (J+P)

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment, and increases system value over time.

