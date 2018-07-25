New Functionality For Jünger Audio’s D*AP8 MAP Processor Allows One Unit To Cover An Entire Dolby® Workflow

Jünger Audio’s D*AP8 Monitoring Audio Processor (MAP) - the only processor on the market that allows broadcasters to check pre-transmission Dolby Digital encoded audio – now has even more features and functionality thanks to a significant Firmware upgrade, which will be demonstrated at IBC 2018 on booth 10.A49.

As part of its reorganisation strategy, the company is maintaining development work so that it can bring innovative new products to market. The new Firmware upgrade for Jünger Audio’s unique MAP processor highlights this approach, indicating that business is continuing as normal, and without any restrictions, while the reorganisation takes place.

Capable of offering real-time metadata emulation as standard, Jünger Audio’s MAP processor fills the gap left by Dolby when it discontinued its DP570 Multichannel Audio Tool in 2013. The new Firmware (v3.0) delivers a much easier to use interface and improved alarm functionality so that broadcast engineers are alerted sooner if measurements fall outside permitted ranges.

Firmware version 3.0 also emphasizes the MAP’s role as a substitute for DP570 because, when fitted with a Dolby® decoder and encoder, it is the only device on the market capable of covering a full Dolby® workflow. Just one MAP can replace up to seven no longer available Dolby® processors in one easy to operate unit.

Jünger Audio’s MAP combines an audio monitor controller and loudness measurement device and is designed for quality checking surround (5.1) and/or stereo programmes. A built-in Dolby® Metadata generator and an optional Dolby® decoder allow users to decode Dolby-E, Dolby-D (AC-3) and Dolby Digital plus (E-AC-3). It can also be used for live monitoring and to ensure compliance with today’s standards and regulations (ITU 1770-3, ATSC A/85 or EBU R128).

Aimed at providing comprehensive quality control and loudness monitoring for anyone working in a production or broadcast environment, Jünger Audio’s MAP is the only Loudness processor on the market capable of offering real-time metadata emulation as standard. Its new user interface now combines loudness and dialnorm measurement, metadata emulation and setup and monitor control on one web page. It is optimized for mouse or touch operation and can also be used as a day-to-day interface, for example on a tablet computer. This significantly simplifies workflows, especially for those familiar with Dolby® DP570/LM100 environments.

Firmware v3.0 also delivers improvements to MAP’s alarm functionality as it now offers an independent alarm for the main measurement and additional alarms for all four log-ports, each of which monitor up to eight channels independently from the actual signal processing in the device. The alarms alert the operator when pre-set loudness thresholds are exceeded, and these signals can be delivered by SNMP and documented in the optional J*AM logging software. Alarms can also be used to trigger changes in signal processing, rerouting of channels or just switching notification lights in the facility.

The D*AP8 MAP Edition is now equipped with the latest drivers for Dolby®’s current codec option board CAT1100 running a Dolby® D/D+ encoder. Due to reduced wholesale prices for the new encoder board, Jünger Audio is permanently lowering the retail prices for its DAP8 D/D+ encoder significantly. The discount is also valid with all other D*AP8 editions.

The new functionality is available to all D*AP8 MAP Edition users free of charge (Dolby® metadata emulation is only available if a Dolby® decoder is installed in the unit). The firmware can be downloaded now from Jünger Audio’s website – www.jungeraudio.com

An overview of the new functionality is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/XkPQ-KbwjFU

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com