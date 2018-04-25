Jünger Audio Appoints Danmon Group Sweden As Its Distributor

Digital audio specialist Jünger Audio is boosting its presence in Sweden with the appointment of Danmon Group Sweden as its new distributor for the territory.

The deal, which was sealed at NAB 2018, will see Danmon Group Sweden handling all Jünger Audio loudness control and audio processing solutions for the broadcast and pro audio industries, including the popular D*AP range and the recently introduced AIXpressor® and flexAI® audio processing platform.

“We are delighted to be working with Danmon Group and feel that our products sit very well within its existing portfolio,” says Jünger Audio’s Managing Director Martin Schlockwerder. “Danmon has plenty of knowledge and experience of the Swedish broadcast market and we are confident that this expertise will benefit Jünger Audio as we move forward with our new AIXpressor® hardware and software-based flexAI® product range.”

Founded in 1987, Danmon is one of the main suppliers to the Swedish broadcasting market, delivering solutions for both large and small companies. Danmon's operations include trade, design, installation, technical service and support of professional TV and Film and Post Production as well as telecommunications equipment. The company also promotes video and audio equipment for recording, post-processing, distribution and shipping for professional use, and represent some of the world's most outstanding manufacturers.

Marcus Lundahl, Managing Director/VD of Danmon Group Sweden, adds: “Junger”s product portfolio fits very nicely into our existing product range of high end broadcast equipment and with their expertise in broadcast it was a natural choice for us. We want to deliver the latest technology to our customers and Junger have a very interesting product development ahead so we welcome Junger aboard the Danmon product range.”

Danmon Group will be exhibiting Jünger Audio products on its booth at the LLB Show 2018, which runs at Stockholmsmässan from April 24th to 26th 2018.

For more information about AIXpressor® as well as Jünger Audio’s established monitoring, codec and loudness management products, please visit www.jungeraudio.com

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com