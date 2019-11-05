Masstech Announces James Whitebread As New Chief Digital Officer

Masstech is pleased to announce that James Whitebread has joined the company as Chief Digital Officer.

James has a 15-year background in product design and development for sports and media and entertainment (M&E), and extensive experience in telecoms and security. He has led product development and builds for diverse clients including IMG, BT, UEFA, Disney, Warner Bros., FIFA, Technicolor, Amazon Prime, TATA and Cardinal Heath Care.

Before joining Masstech, James was CTO at MarcoPolo Learning, supporting the company’s expansion into China through delivery of new products and services. Prior to that, James was VP of Product and Technology for UI Centric, leading projects for high-profile clients such as UEFA, FIFA, AMC, PIX Systems and VUBIQUITY to deliver products and services such as UEFA.TV and MUTV.

Previously James was Director of Digital at Technicolor, where he designed and built the Showcase platform that went on to service clients including Canal Plus, Entertainment One and Warner Bros.

James holds a BSc in Business Systems, and is currently studying for an MBA at Wrexham University, along with a Professional Qualification in Platform Disruption at MIT.

